Scratches not linked to online game, says school

BELAGAVI:The threat of Blue Whale Challenge game, which is said to brainwash teens into committing suicide, has created fear among parents of schoolchildren following rumours that a group of school students in Belagavi were caught red-handed playing it.

According to ‘reports’ on social media, as many as 20 students were caught playing the Blue Whale Challenge, by school staff, at Camp and they were questioned by their principal. The staff, after confirming, called parents of those children and informed them about the same. Online news had stated that the students belonged to schools in the Camp area.

Express contacted all 16 educational institutes including schools and PU colleges located within Camp area but all of them denied to have reported such an incident.When contacted, Camp police said that they have not been informed by any school authority about any such a case.

The proprietor of a portal, which had also published the news along with picture, said that the photograph carried was taken from internet just to support the story. The speculations promoted school authorities to create awareness among parents to help them keep their kids away from that dangerous game.

St Mary’s School of Belagavi has printed pamphlets in three languages and has distributed them among the parents.

The pamphlet warns the parents about the threat of dangerous games like Blue Whale, which are rapidly circulating on mobiles.Responding to reports in a section of media which stated that schoolchildren were caught red-handed playing Blue Whale game were its students, a school located in Camp said that it is a rumour. They said that a few students had scratches on their hands and the staff had checked those students.However, it was confirmed that the students had received those injuries while playing on the ground, the school clarified.

What the Pamphlet states

Please check on behaviour changes in your child, if your child is

1. Waking up at 4.20 am watching horror movies.

2. Carving pictures or having unusual wounds on the body.

3. Listening to strange music.

4. Behaving in a depressed manner.

If any of the above are seen, please check all the messages on cell phone and delete them to save your child. Do not give mobile phone to your child to play any game.

Do not open Blue Whale Phone No. 917574999093.