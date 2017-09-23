Home States Karnataka

BSY summoned in kidnap case

There is fresh trouble waiting for state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa as he was asked to appear before police in a kidnap case.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is fresh trouble waiting for state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa as he was asked to appear before police in a kidnap case. This comes on the same day the High Court stayed the probe into a land denotification case against him.

On Friday, Yeddyurappa was asked to appear before police for questioning in the kidnapping case of BJP leader K S Eshwarappa’s personal assistant. DCP (North) Chetan Singh Rathore said, “Some issues have to be clarified and so he has been called.” The development comes on the trail of much infighting between the two leaders regarding affairs of the party.

A notice issued by Asssistant Commissioner of Police (Malleswaram) A R Badiger directed Yeddyurappa to appear before him at 10.30am on Thursday next. On May 11, Eshwarappa’s personal assistant, Vinay, was allegedly assaulted by nine persons who also tried to abduct him, at near ISKCON temple Mahalakshmi Layout. Following police investigation, nine people were arrested, including BJP Yuva Morcha leader Rajendra Urs.

The interrogation of the nine indicated the involvement of Yeddyurappa’s personal assistant Santosh, who was also questioned by police. DCP Rathore said Vinay had not identified Santosh as one of the attackers.
Responding to the HC stay, Yeddyurappa said he was confident of getting justice. “It was a political conspiracy and false cases were filed against me. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Kempaiah and other officers tried to fix me.”

