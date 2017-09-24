Home States Karnataka

Six year-old boy crushed to death by train in Mangaluru

In a tragic incident, a six year-old boy was crushed to death by a moving train when he attempted to cross the railway tracks at Jeppu near here.

By PTI

MANGALURU: In a tragic incident, a six year-old boy was crushed to death by a moving train when he attempted to cross the railway tracks at Jeppu near here, police sources said today.

The victim Muhammed Hussain Hafil, a resident of Mahakalipadpu was returning home last evening after buying some toffees from a shop when the incident occured.

Even as he tried to cross the railway tracks near his home, an express train moving towards the north ran him down, they said.

The body was badly mutilated as the train dragged the boy for a distance of nearly 80 metres, they added.

Hafil's younger brother Junaid and two others were with him.

Seeing them cross the tracks he ran to join them and did not notice the train coming.

The boy's father Anwar works as a driver in Saudi Arabia.

A case has been registered at the railway police station.

 

