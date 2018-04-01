Karnataka polls: The story of central central districts

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mining boom and the emergence of Reddy brothers in the land of socialist leaders, amid the powerful Lingayat mutts and educational institutions holding sway over regional politics, has played a prominent role in state politics in recent times. The elections this time in the five central districts of Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Ballari and Shivamogga may see new faces and leadership with promises to resolve long-pending issues of lack of drinking water, lack of industries and jobs and proper irrigation facilities.

This time around, the ground realities have seen a paradigm shift. With the decline in mining fortunes, the Reddy brothers have not only lost their money power but also their hold over Ballari district. Further, the volatile issue of religious minority status to Lingayat-Veerashaiva may break or make the fortunes of many young and veteran leaders in constituencies having a sizable population of this community.

Changing the dynamics of Karnataka politics almost every election and decade, the central districts was once the political stable for emergence of well-known Socialist leaders. The birth of the ‘Socialist movement’ and the rise of many leaders like Kadilal Manjappa, Shantaveri Gopal Gowda, S Nijalingappa, S Bangarappa, J H Patel, Kagodu Thimmappa, M P Prakash and many others - was witnessed over a period of time who played a very important role in the rise of Karnataka as a model state.

In fact, the central districts have contributed the maximum number of chief ministers to Karnataka. Starting from Kadilal Manjappa to S Nijalingappa to J H Patel and B S Yeddyurappa – the leaders from this region have occupied the seat of power with Nijalingappa serving four terms. Despite having so many important leaders at the helm, each district has had its own share of problems with the leadership unable to address them for decades. With the socialist leaders gone and socialism given a silent burial, these districts saw the emergence of leaders based on their caste affiliations who literally shied away from such ideals.

Come elections and one sees a clamour from people for resolution of issues peculiar to their area. Except the Malnad belt, most of them are dryland areas. The drinking water issue of drought-prone Chitradurga district has been pending since 1956 and stands unresolved till date. While Davangere has been waiting for the renewal of its industrial fortunes in the textiles sector, the iron ore belt from Tumakuru to Ballari wants the mining industry to revive and give back their jobs.

Shivamogga district has seen the closure of its century-old iron and steel factory, paper and sugar mills and mass migration of people. Gururaj, a former employee of VISL, reflects, “Today, Bhadravati resembles a ghost town as everything is shut here - entire families are migrating to big cities. Once this steel town saw people flocking from every district of Karnataka that provided jobs to thousands of families. But all that is gone now. The Centre promises revival of VISL whenever elections are round the corner.”

Although there are many leaders across these five districts in both BJP and Congress, two leaders — Shamanur Shivashankarappa (87) and B S Yeddyurappa (75) — will dominate the 2018 elections in the undivided Shivamogga district. They have their own followers and strengths in this region that has a big chunk of their community in many assembly seats.

With Yeddyurappa being the CM candidate from BJP and hoping to do better this time, especially on his home turf of Shivamogga district, political analysts say, “In the background of Lingayat minority religion issue and Siddaramaiah providing a stable government for a full five-year term, the repercussions on Yeddyurappa’s fortunes will be far-reaching as people still remember his term wracked by dissension and instability. In the Shivamogga belt, BJP is faced by factionalism and infighting. Further, he cannot restrict himself to Shivamogga as he will have to concentrate on the entire state being their chief ministerial candidate.”

Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who has ruled the roost for decades now and has a share of the pie in every sector — education, medical, sugar, etc — will be his calculating his prospects after the minority tag issue. He is a mass leader of Lingayat-Veerashaiva community and his entire family is dedicated to the grand old party.

An old-timer from Davangere, Prakash quipped, “Except for the bus stand and the rail line, everything is under Shivashankarappa’s fold. Despite the controversy over Lingayat minority religion issue and Shivashankarappa awaiting the central approval, the 87-year-old will still play a major role in the central districts for the Congress party.”

A political watcher from Ballari concludes, “Despite having many a leader, especially in Congress, they could not do much for these drought-prone districts because of internal problems and infighting. Due to over-extraction of iron ore followed by the Lokayukta report and the court’s strictures, mining is presently regulated and hence the fortunes of many political leaders belonging to all parties has declined. With the present leadership aging and most of them above 70 years, we will see lot of new faces in the coming days.”