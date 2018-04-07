Will Mallikarjun Kharge be brought back to state politics?

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The ruling Congress party which is making all efforts retain power in the state is thinking of fielding veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in Chittapur and shift his minister son Priyank Kharge to Kalaburagi Rural in the ensuing assembly elections, if grapevine is any indication. Priyank who currently represents Chittapur seat in the Assembly and his ministerial colleague Sharnaprakash Patil have denied such a possibility, but the buzz is that the party think tank is of the strong view that fielding the Congress floor leader in Lok Sabha in Chittapur might help the party in many ways. The buzz is that a re-entry of Kharge senior into state politics might strengthen the party base in entire Karnataka as such a move could appeal to SC/ST communities.

According to political observers, Priyank Kharge might face a stiff contest in Chittapur and his win is not guaranteed under the changed circumstances.Sources said some of the elders in the Congress are not in favour of fielding Kharge junior again in Chittapur where Edigas constitute a good chunk of voters. Outgoing Afzalpur MLA Malikaiah Guttedar’s cross over to the BJP from the Congress would have its own impact on the prospects of the party in the constituency. Guttedar has openly said he would make every effort to defeat the Kharges in elections. The buzz is that the changed circumstances have made the Congress high command think of bringing back Kharge to state politics and field him in the reserved constituency which he is familiar with.

The veteran has strong links with Chittapur. His father-in-law hailed from Gundagurthy village which falls in the constituency. After the delimitation, Chittapur which was a general constituency, has been reserved for Scheduled Castes since 2008 and Gurmitkal, which was an SC-reserved seat is opened for general category candidates. Mallikarjun Kharge who won assembly elections from Gurmitkal eight times on the trot till 2008 shifted to Chittapur and defeated BJP candidate by over 17,000 votes in 2013. He vacated the seat following his election to Lok Sabha a year later.

Congress high command knows that the situation is critical in Chittapur for Kharge junior this time though he has done a lot of work in the constituency and fielding of Kharge senior will help the party, according to sources. The high command is of the opinion that shifting Priyank Kharge to Gulbarga-Rural would put him in a safer position.