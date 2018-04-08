Home States Karnataka

Is Siddaramaiah trying to defeat H D Revanna?

Things can change swiftly in politics. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who till recently had faith in former minister and JD(S) leader H D Revanna, has completely changed his attitude now.

Published: 08th April 2018 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2018 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File | EPS)

By B R Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: Things can change swiftly in politics. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who till recently had faith in the former minister and JD(S) leader H D Revanna, has completely changed his attitude now.

The CM reportedly has decided to field a strong candidate against Revanna, son of JD(S) supremo
H D Deve Gowda, in Holenarasipur when party state chief H D Kumaraswamy started challenging the former to win against G T Devegowda in Chamundeshwari. With his barb that even he knows how to ensure defeat of JD(S) men, a Congress source said,he was aiming at Revanna.

Revanna was also shocked with the telephone conversation going viral between the CM and Bagur Manjegowda, State Government Employees’ Association chief, in which the CM directed Manjegowda to defeat Revanna and end the family politics in Holenarasipur.    The tenure of the Chief Secretary was extended to help Manjegowda, he charged.

Siddaramaiah H D Revanna CM

Comments

