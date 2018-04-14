You cannot discourage me by shouting slogans: Prakash Raj

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: “You cannot discourage me by your acts like gheraoing me and shouting slogans against me, your act will only strengthen me,” movie star Prakash Raj said on Friday.

Prakash Rai, who left Kalaburagi and went to Hyderabad after his car was surrounded on Thursday night, came back in a helicopter on Friday evening and addressed a crowd as per the schedule. He had to face the protest for his anti-Modi stance, police said.

He was speaking at Dr B R Ambedkar Jayanthi. Prakash Rai recalled the incident which took place in Kalaburagi on Thursday night in which his car was surrounded by a few people who were shouting slogans against him. He asked what he had done to attract such protests.

“Is it wrong to question why this government is protecting offenders. Though they came to power just a few years ago, they have spread so much atrocity and are trying to silence the people who questions them... So-called two great leaders are visiting the state to see the impact of their lies on the people of Karnataka and to what extent they can fool the people of Karnataka,” he said.