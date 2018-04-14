Home States Karnataka

You cannot discourage me by shouting slogans: Prakash Raj

“You cannot discourage me by your acts like gheraoing me and shouting slogans against me, your act will only strengthen me,” movie star Prakash Raj said on Friday.

Published: 14th April 2018 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Prakash Raj addresses a gathering in Kalaburagi on Friday

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: “You cannot discourage me by your acts like gheraoing me and shouting slogans against me, your act will only strengthen me,” movie star Prakash Raj said on Friday.

Prakash Rai, who left Kalaburagi and went to Hyderabad after his car was surrounded on Thursday night, came back in a helicopter on Friday evening and addressed a crowd as per the schedule. He had to face the protest for his anti-Modi stance, police said.

READ | BJP will pay the price in Karnataka for what they have sown in north: Prakash Raj

He was speaking at Dr B R Ambedkar Jayanthi. Prakash Rai recalled the incident which took place in Kalaburagi on Thursday night in which his car was surrounded by a few people who were shouting slogans against him. He asked what he had done to attract such protests.

“Is it wrong to question why this government is protecting offenders. Though they came to power just a few years ago, they have spread so much atrocity and are trying to silence the people who questions them... So-called two great leaders are visiting the state to see the impact of their lies on the people of Karnataka and to what extent they can fool the people of Karnataka,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prakash Raj

Comments

More from this section

Siddaramaiah slams BJP on Yeddyurappa’s home turf

Advocate seeks directives to introduce e-voting

Momentum in state is against BJP: Shashi Tharoor

IPL2018
Videos
Rains wreck havoc in Hyderabad on Thursday (Express Photo | Vinay Madapu)
Six killed as rain, gales wreck havoc in Telangana
Rains wreck havoc in Hyderabad on Thursday (Express Photo | Vinay Madapu)
Thundershowers bring relief from heat in Hyderabad
Gallery
In a first in the the history of the National Film Awards ceremony, about 50 award winners boycotted the event on Thursday after they learnt that President Ram Nath Kovind, in a departure from tradition, would give away the awards to only 11 winners while
IN PICTURES | 65th National Film Awards ceremony marked by many frowns, few smiles
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final