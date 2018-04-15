Karnataka assembly elections: Ticket tussle could be thorn in flesh for Congress

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Congressman is another’s worst enemy. And it looks very much like such a scenario will play out again, especially after internal contradictions and fissures manifesting in the form of intense haggling over finalising the party tickets for the upcoming polls.

Even after several rounds of consultations at the highest levels in the party, Congress seem to be struggling to come out with a list of candidates acceptable to its own senior leaders. The major issue, according to sources, is that the Chief Minister is trying to have an upper hand in candidates selection, while party veterans, led by Mallikarjuna Kharge, M Veerappa Moily and few others are trying to prevent monopolisation of the process by Siddaramaiah.

“Some important leaders in the party believe that it is the right time to assert their position and they have done it in the presence of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” political analyst Prof Sandeep Shastri told The New Indian Express on Saturday. “There was a feeling that the exclusive position that the CM was getting in the party needed to be questioned and Siddaramaiah held accountable. Also, they wanted to make it clear to the national leadership that it needs to listen to other voices and not just the CM,” Shastri said.

After it was announced that the party will face elections under his leadership, Siddaramaiah has been in full control of party in the state and was taking decisions independently. Old-timers, including Kharge, were not happy as they were not consulted while inducting legislators from other parties by promising tickets. Kharge had even stated that he was not consulted while inducting controversial legislator Ashok Kheny. In fact, the tussle over accommodating turncoats while denying tickets to loyalists is said to be one of major issues delaying the process.

During Saturday’s meeting, Kharge is said to have insisted on giving party ticket from Pulakeshinagar in Bengaluru to Congress loyalist Prasanna Kumar while Siddaramaiah was particular about giving ticket to Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, who joined Congress from JD(S) recently. “It was discussed at length and, at one point, Siddaramaiah said former Minister Mallikayya Guttedar from Kalaburagi left Congress because of Kharge,” source said. Guttedar recently joined BJP.

Senior leaders were also objecting to the CM’s plans to contest from two seats — Chamundeshwari in Mysuru and Badami in North Karnataka. While the CM is said to be looking for a ‘safe’ seat, as the combined opposition of JD(S) and BJP is expected to give him a tough fight on his home turf, senior leaders in the party were of the view that it will send wrong signals to voters in Old Mysore region where JD (S) is trying to woo dominant Vokkaliga community.

Political analyst Mohan Ram said, “Contesting from two seats will do a lot of damage to Siddaramaiah’s image and it will be a setback for the party in old Mysore region,” he added. Before announcing the list on Sunday afternoon, the party high command will ‘resolve’ all contentious issues and patch up different factions, which are trying to assert their positions within the party. However, if the dissenters are not fully placated, trouble could crop up in the form of them not fully backing the party candidates. This could cost Congress dearly in the May 12 assembly polls.

Siddaramaiah

Seen as the leader, who can win Karnataka for Congress. Enjoys full backing of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Batting for party tickets to new entrants, including turncoats, who joined Congress last month.

Considers winnability as the only criterion.

Wants to contest from two seats as combined opposition is set to give tough fight in his home turf Chamundeshwari.

Mallikarjuna Kharge

Among the senior-most leaders in the party, consecutively won 11 elections.

Enjoys support of many senior

leaders at the national and state level, including KPCC president

G Parameshwara.

Demanding tickets for party loyalists and opposed to accommodating all new entrants, especially controversial leaders.

Opposes Siddaramaiah’s

plans to contest from two seats as that would impact party in South Karnataka and help JD (S) consolidate Vokkaliga votes.