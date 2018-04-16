Remarks against Yogi Adityanath an emotional outburst: Dinesh Gundu Rao

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC working president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday expressed regret for his statements against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Deeming his comments to be “an emotional outburst”, Rao insisted that the Yogi Adityanath government should be criticised for its way of handling the Unnao rape case.

BJP leaders, led by MP Shobha Karandlaje, staged a protest against Rao on Sunday before filing a complaint against him with the Election Commission. “Dinesh Gundu Rao has insulted not just Yogi Adityanath, but all Hindus who follow the Nath tradition. His statements are highly provocative in nature and threaten the safety of a state guest,” Shobha said.

A delegation of BJP leaders filed a complaint against Gundu Rao accusing him of making such statements with a mala fide intention and ulterior motive to provoke people. The BJP has urged the commission not to allow Rao to address rallies or press. “Had you used the same language to speak about a Muslim cleric, your wife would have done to you what you asked the people to do to Yogi Adityanath,” MP Pratap Simha said.

Rao said, “It was an emotional outburst... I regret if it is offensive, but the abuse of law in UP is a serious issue,” he told the media. On Saturday, during a candlelight vigil against Unnao and Kathua rapes, Rao had asked people to drive Adityanath out of the state with slippers if he sets foot in Karnataka.