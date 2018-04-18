MANGALURU: After spending a fortune towards making amusement like the musical fountain and laser show inclusive by bringing it to the general public, Kadri Development Committee (KDC) will now begin to restrict entry for visitors by imposing a fee from April 20. While those visiting the musical fountain and laser show will be charged Rs 50 (for adults) and Rs 25 (for children aged 6 to 12), those casually visiting the deer park will also have to pay Rs 10 for adults and Rs 5 for children.

The amount collected from the entry fee will be used to break even with the cost of maintenance of the crores-worth amusement and towards further development of the park in general.

"MUDA has been taking care of the expenses towards maintenance of the park which come up to Rs 90,000 a month, a third of which goes to MESCOM, another huge chunk for water and other services. The responsibility will soon be handed over to the horticultural department which will have to raise revenue towards the maintenance cost," said the then MUDA commissioner Srikant Rao to Express on Wednesday.

While the committee has announced the rates for entry fee, an additional fee will be charged for parking too. Eventually, joggers in the deer park will also have to pay a certain amount as fee, said Srikant.

As a relief to many, the nearby Kadri park continues to remain free for all. "The Kadri park is maintained by the horticulture department. But for the deer park, we need to raise funds. Plans to charge an entry fee were underway since January, but there was no expenditure committee formed then. In March, the 11-member Kadri development committee including local MLA, DDO, and officials from the forest department under the leadership of the deputy commissioner finally decided the rates to be enforced in April," said Jayanki, Senior Assistant Horticulture Director.

The idea of restricting entry to the lower strata of the society eludes the decision makers, said local Kumar. Another worry is the increasing distance between man and nature that has been further broadened with such a decision. "The limited connection people have with nature, while they get their children to the park, is further being broken," said environmentalist Dinesh Holla.

The irony is that there are no deers in the deer parks, to pay for their maintenance, he added and expressed apprehensions about the lack of transparency in developing the deer park.

After an expenditure of about Rs 7 crore and months of delay in throwing open the amusement for the public in the deer park, people will now pay for accessing another public space in the city. MCC Commissioner Nazir did not respond to calls.

