UDUPI: Congress candidate from Udupi assembly constituency, Pramod Madhwaraj will file his nomination papers on April 23.

Addressing a press conference held here on Wednesday, Pramod Madhwaraj said that he is fully prepared for the election wherein he will emerge victorious and that he is not bothered about his electoral opponent.

When reporters questioned him that whether he was afraid of BJP candidate if the party chooses former MLA Raghupathi Bhat as its candidate, Pramod Madhwaraj said that though he was defeated by Raghupathi Bhat in Udupi assembly constituency in 2008 assembly election, this time he is confident of winning for the works he has done.

Asked why there is no any aggressive campaigning taking place from the party, Pramod Madhwaraj blamed it on the tough norms formulated by the Election Commission of India. ''I too have faced three assembly elections in the past, but this was never the case. People are fearing even to organise private programmes. ECI has created unwanted fear among the people'' he lamented.

Further speaking, Madhwaraj said that a mega 'Janasheervada Samavesha', a convention of the party will be held at Royal Garden, Kalsanka in Udupi on April 22 at 2.30 pm. ''So far, we have not received any intimation of AICC president Rahul Gandhi arriving in Udupi to participate in the said convention. But we will keep everything ready even for the last minute intimation," he said.

When asked what is the constituency specific election manifesto of the party for this election, Madhwaraj said that solving the drinking water problems faced by the people in the rural pockets of the constituency is his first priority. ''We also want a government medical college built in Udupi district, so efforts will be made in this regard. Multi-village water supply schemes will be taken up for the benefit of the people," he said.

Udupi district Congress president Janardhan Tonse and Udupi block Congress committee president Sathish Amin Padukere and others were present on the occasion.