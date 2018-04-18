SHIVAMOGGA: Shivamogga rural JD(S) candidate Sharada Poorya Naik will be filing her nominations on April 20, said T B Jagadish, president of Shivamogga rural JD(S).

Revealing this to media persons on Wednesday, Jagadish said on the day, Sharada Poorya Naik will be offering pooja to Lord Ganapathi at Sri Balamuri Ganapathi of Ravindra Nagar around 12.30 in the noon. Later she would be going to DC office in a procession in which party leader Geetha Shivarajkumar, district JD(S) president H N Niranjan, state general secretary M Srikanth and others will take part.

He said rural JD(S) has already completed the first round of election campaign. Though Sharada Poorya Naik was in opposition, emerged successful in getting more funds for the development works in the constituency. The pro-people works taken by her was appreciated by people of the constituency. So there is no fear for her to face the voters once again, he said.

JD(S) is not confined to any single community or caste. JD(S) believes in secularism and treats all the religions and communities equally, he said.

During 2013 elections, Sharada Poorya Naik won the elections by 10,000 votes and this time the winning margin would be more than 20,000 votes, he said.

JD(S) leaders Kantharaj, Dadapeer, Onkarappa and others were present.