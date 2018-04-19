BENGALURU: With the state Assembly election just about three weeks away, BJP national president Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Bengaluru to fine tune the party’s poll machinery.

Deviating from the usual schedule of rallies and road shows, the visit is devoted to closed door sessions with party “Shakthi Kendra Pramukhs”, office-bearers from each of the Assembly segments in Bengaluru city and Bengaluru Rural districts and the state leaders.

Shan, who chaired a meeting of Shakthi Kendra Pramukhs at Palace Grounds on Wednesday, reviewed implementation of his 19 point guidelines for reaching out to the electorate at grassroot level. “We should win all the 28 seats in Bengaluru. We should reach every home and every voter,” Shah said.