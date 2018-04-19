BENGALURU: BJP National President Amit Shah along with State BJP President B S Yeddyurappa met two prominent writers of Kannada - Prof M Chidananda Murthy and Dalit poet Siddalingaiah - on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

Shah and other leaders are meeting prominent people in Karnataka including writers collecting their suggestions that can be included in their manifestos. Both writers said Shah was receptive to their suggetsions.

On Wednesday morning, they met Prof Chi Mu, who told Shah that Lingayath and Veerashaivas are the same. They are part of the Hindu religion. “I have appealed that now that giving minority religious status to Lingayath/Veerashaiva is before the Union government, they should not okay it. I have all the proof to defend my argument,” he said.

Prof Chi Mu also appealed to Shah to bring a law that will ensure compulsory education in regional language from class I to class X across the country. He also urged Shah to solve the Cauvery and Mahadayi river issues without causing injustice to any state.

While Siddalingiah urged Shah to bring a law that will ensure reservation for SC/ST in private-sector jobs. “This apart there are many exams conducted by the union government in which they should allow candidates in Karnataka to write in Kannada as well, so that youth from rural areas can attempt these,” he said.

Siddalingiah has also appealed to Shah to make arrangements for over 20,000 people who were demoted after the SC judgement and prevent their humiliation.