KALABURAGI: Activists of AHIND Chintakara Vedike led by its president Saibanna Jamadar organised ‘Tithi Uta (Funeral Meals) of ATMs’ in-front of the Lead State Bank of India on Thursday, protesting against the non-functioning ATMs.

The activists carried mock ATM decorated with garlands in a procession and put it near Lead Bank. They prepared food on the road and consumed it (Tithi Uta) symbolising that the ATMs have died.

In a memorandum submitted to the Union Finance Minister through Lead Bank Manager, the Vedike has alleged that most of the ATMs in the state in general and in Kalaburagi district, in particular, have not been functioning for over three months. The memorandum also alleged that banks have imposed a restriction of withdrawal and are not allowing to withdraw more than Rs 10,000 from banks.

The memorandum asked the finance minister to take steps to make all ATMS functional immediately as the depositor is has the right to withdraw his amount without hindrance and to fix minimum deposit amount to Rs 500.

The AHIND Chintakara Vedike warned that it would intensify agitation if its demands were not fulfilled immediately.