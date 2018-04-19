MYSURU: There is more than what meets the eye to the trouble brewing in Congress over the selection of a candidate for Badami Assembly constituency. As the party’s decision to field Devaraj Patil from Badami has triggered strong protests from supporters of 4-time MLA from Badami B B Chimmanakatti, the seat could still fall in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s lap.

Siddaramaiah, whose wish to contest from Badami apart from Chamundeshwari was rejected by the party high command recently, is still not in a mood to give up. Giving credence to view, the party leadership has put on hold issuing of ‘B’ form for party’s nominee Devaraj Patil in Badami.

Siddaramaiah on Wednesday conveyed the message that he is still in the reckoning to contest from Badami. He said, “The party is reconsidering the decision to go with the candidature of Patil, as Chimmanakatti and his supporters have opposed it. Chimmanakatti is a four-time MLA and had announced to stay away from the contest, in my favour.”

However, on being asked whether he is ready to take up the electoral battle in both the constituencies, Siddaramaiah said, “A delegation of leaders from Badami called on me last night (Tuesday) and pressurised me to contest from Badami too. They are unhappy with the choice of the present candidate. These things are common during election.” The party is rethinking its choice of candidates in a few constituencies including Badami, Jagaluru and Hanagal.

According to party sources, both KPCC President G Parameshwara and AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge K C Venugopal are likely to meet Siddaramaiah to discuss the issue.