BELAGAVI: Around 200 cops, who carried out a raid on the central jail in Hindalga near Belagavi on Tuesday, recovered several illegal items from the possession of prisoners. The items included a radio, bidis, tobacco packets, noodles, wheat, papad packets, masala ingredients, tur dal, puffed rice, sugar, steel plates, plastic bottles, among others.

The raids were conducted in the backdrop of the upcoming assembly election and following instructions from the Additional Director General of Police. A team led by Belagavi police commissioner D C Rajappa, Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Law and Order) Seema Latkar and DCP (Crime and Traffic) S B Patil conducted the raid.

The police found a colour television facilitated to underworld don Bannanje Raja and a radio to Cyanide Mallika in their cells.

On being enquired on the matter, the jail authorities said they had facilitated the items on humanitarian grounds, assuming on their seemingly deteriorating mental conditions.