MANDYA: At a time when the conventional method of exchanging information through letters is slowly being relegated to the pages of history, a woman here has thought it fit to post a complaint, precisely a counter-complaint, in the form of a letter to the police.

The woman who is facing the charge of abusing her neighbour’s family has opted for narrating the ordeal she underwent through a letter, instead of walking into the station, for the fear of being arrested by the police. Sarojamma, wife of Shivanna of Machalaghatta village, Honakere hobli, Nagamangala taluk in Mandya district, is the woman who has lodged the complaint at Nagamangala rural police station through a letter.

In her complaint, Sarojamma has alleged that she was at home at 9 am on April 11 when Ravishankar and seven others from the same village barged in, pushed her to the ground, besides abusing and assaulting her. They also issued a murder threat, before leaving the spot. According to police sources, the neighbours are at loggerheads over a land dispute. Though continuous efforts are being made to broker peace among them, there is no sign of conciliation.

Recently, Sarojamma’s family members, including her husband and son, had allegedly abused Ravishankar over phone, only to enrage the latter, who had lodged a complaint at the same station in this regard. Since then, Sarojamma’s family lived in the fear of being arrested by police.

“We have filed an FIR against the accused. The accused Ravishankar and seven others have been charged under IPC sections 143 and 149 (unlawful assembly), 448 (house trespass), 504 (intentional insult), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation),” a police officer told The New Indian Express.

“Due to the general impression that any case attracts punitive action is still deep rooted in the minds of a section of society, she may have posted a letter. As is the procedure, an acknowledgement should be issued to the complainant. Hence, we will summon the complainant to the station and suggest an amicable solution,” the officer added.