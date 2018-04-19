KOLAR: Two sisters drowned in a lake while the third was rescued by the villagers in Holali village of Kolar taluk on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Bhavya (13) and Shilpa (10). The duo along with their younger sister Madhavi went to the lake to play in the water without informing their parents. While they were playing, two sisters drowned due to strong undercurrent.

Villagers noticed Madhavi struggling in the water. They immediately rescued her. Another source said, they went to the lake to drink water. Kolar rural police registered a case and investigating.