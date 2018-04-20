UDUPI: Gururaj Poojari, who opened India’s account in the 21st Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in Australia recently by winning a silver medal in the men’s 56-kg weightlifting category was accorded a grand welcome here by the district administration on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner

Priyanka Mary Francis, Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Shivanand Kapasi, ADC Anuradha G, Assistant Director of Youth Empowerment and Sports Roshan Shetty were present.

A special vehicle was arranged from Mangaluru airport to Kundapur by the district administration to welcome Gururaj.

Addressing the gathering, Gururaj said he is happy for the reason that he won the first medal for India. “ I am excited to get such a grand welcome back home from the residents and officials’’.

He further said that he wished that more rural talents get support and win medals in international sporting events.

“My next aim is to participate in the Asian Games and also win a medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics’’ he added.

DC Priyanka Mary Francis said that Gururaj is a role model for all the children and sport persons in Udupi district. Despite facing hardship, he has fought them to fulfil his dream. I wish him more success’’.

ZP CEO Shivanand Kapashi also praised his achievement. Gururaj’s father Mahabala Poojari and trainers Sukesh Shetty and Rajendra Prasad were present on the occasion.