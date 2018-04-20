HUBBALLI: BJP ticket aspirant of Kundagol constituency M R Patil's supporters continued their protest for the second day demanding the issue of B form to Patil.

Patil's mother Sharadha Bai, wife Shashikala and supporters staged protest on Thursday in front of the residence of Jagadish Shettar. On Friday they are staging protest in front of MP Pralhad Joshi's residence in Mayuri Estate.

Patil's supporters are writing letters addressed to the party high command using their blood. "Patil is the winning candidate. The Kundagol constituency ticket should be given to him. He enjoys great support of voters. BJP has won all the local body electiona in the constituency because of him" said one of his supporters.

Supporters of Patil have announced that they would not stop their protest until Patil gets a party ticket to contest the election.

To recall, on Thursday a supporter of M R Patil tried to end his life by setting himself ablaze.

It is said that the Kundagol constituency ticket has been finalized and it has been given to former MLA S I Chikkangoudar. Knowing this Patil's supporters are staging protests in front of leader's houses from Thursday.

Heavy police bandobast has made to prevent any untoward incidents.