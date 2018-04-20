UDUPI: A senior citizen from Hejamady near Padubidri, who failed to get a few changes made in his Aadhaar card even after visiting different offices, finally wrote to the office of the Prime Minister. His letter was attended to and now he has got his modified card.

Mohan K Suvarna (77), a retired employee of Maharashtra State Electricity Board, lived in Mumbai for several years and had his Aadhaar card enrolment done there. Five years ago, he came to Hejamady, his native, to settle down. Hence, he wanted to update address and phone number in his Aadhaar card.

Mohan said he visited several offices, including the Nemmadi Kendra in Kaup and Aadhaar enrolment centre at Bannanje in Udupi, but in vain. As a last resort, he wrote to the office of the Prime Minister, explaining the problem. The PMO followed up the issue and ensured that the Aadhaar card was delivered at his doorsteps. Mohan wrote to PMO on September 12, 2017 and got a reply within 10 days. He was told that a letter had been addressed to the official concerned.

When asked why he put in so much effort when he could have got the changes done online, Mohan said that he is a computer illiterate and was unaware of the online process.

On March 22 this year, a letter was sent to Mohan from UIDAI’s Bengaluru office, informing that his new phone number had been updated in his Aadhaar card. About a month back, officials of Aadhaar enrolment centre in Bannanje visited Mohan’s house with the Aadhaar kit and collected his details. Mohan’s wife, Vasanthi Suvarna, got a new Aadhaar card with changed details three weeks ago, and Mohan Suvarna got his modified card on April 16.