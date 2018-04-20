BENGALURU: BJP national president Amit Shah wound up his two-day visit to Bengaluru with an interaction with entrepreneurs on Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, Shah chaired a series of meetings away from media glare with various wings of the party, Shakti Kendra Pramukhs of the party and the state leaders to review the progress of various tasks he had set for them to achieve 'Mission 150' in the forthcoming election.

Shah conveyed the message that he is expecting high success rate in Bengaluru, which has 28 Assembly segments and Belagavi, which has 18 Assembly seats. "Go for 28 out of 28 in Bengaluru," was his message. He explained that his expectation was realistic considering the strong roots the party has struck in the city. He also wanted the party rank and file to notch up at least 15 seats from Belagavi.