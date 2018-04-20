BJP candidate from Rajajinagar Suresh Kumar after filing nominations for the upcoming Karnataka state elections (EPS |Pushkar V)

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the third list of 59 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.

BJP leader Gopal Rao is going to contest from Chamundeshwari, the same constituency from where Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is contesting.

Valmiki Naik, a Schedule Caste candidate from BJP, is contesting from Chittapur constituency. Congress candidate Priyank Kharge, son of party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, has also filed his nomination papers from the same constituency.

The party announced 59 new names and a change of candidate in Kolar Gold Field, a reserved seat for the Schedule Caste.

The BJP had earlier declared Y Sampangi's name for the Kolar Gold Field seat but now, the party has named his daughter S Ashwini as their candidate for the seat.

On April 16, party released the second list of 82 candidates for upcoming polls and on April 9, the first list of 72 candidates was released.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15.