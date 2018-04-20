MYSURU: Even as Siddaramaiah continued to keep mum about his decision to contest the upcoming elections from Badami besides Chamundeshwari constituency, his son Dr. Yathindra on Friday declared on Facebook that Siddaramaiah would file his nomination at Badami on 23rd April.

However, the outgoing chief minister continued to keep the matter under wraps at an interaction with Mysuru journalists where he neither denied nor confirmed the news but said that he would make his decision known by Saturday morning.

About the Facebook post by his son, Siddaramaiah said that his son was present when a discussion was on in this regard. When asked which seat he will quit if he wins both Chamundeshwari and Badami, he says he would decide it later. However, he exuded confidence that he will win both the seats.