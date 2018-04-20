HUBBALLI: Ongoing police investigation into the accident involving Union Minister of State for Skill Development Anant Kumar Hegde’s has showed that there is no foul play as claimed by the minister.

On Tuesday night, the minister had tweeted that “a deliberate attempt on my life seems to have been executed just now a truck on NH, near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri District has hit my escort vehicle which tried to hit my vehicle in first instance. Since our vehicle was in top speed we escaped the hit.”

After the minister tweeted his views with photographs of the police vehicle that was damaged in the accident and also photograph of the lorry driver, several BJP leaders and activists shared those pictures on social media stating that the minister was being targeted. The police who began the investigation were surprised to know that the lorry involved in the accident had three owners so far --two of them who are associated with the BJP.

A senior police official told The New Indian Express that the lorry (KA 18 A 8733) which was involved in the accident was originally owned by one Ramesh Pilagala of Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district who is a local BJP leader. Later he sold the vehicle to another BJP leader B G Nagesh of Koppa who is a close aide of Shringeri MLA Jeevaraj. It’s now said that Nagesh sold the vehicle to Rasheed Noorahmed of Koppa but the ownership is yet to be changed.

“The investigating officials have spoken to both Ramesh and Nagesh. They have clarified that there had no intention of causing any harm to the minister. there was some delay in changing ownership of the vehicle due to confusion over clearing pending bank loans on the lorry, ” said the official. The police said that the lorry driver Nasir Ahmed Mader has said that he could not judge the speed of the pilot vehicle, hence he thought he could pass and took the turn. “While the vehicle in which Anantkumar was travelling passed, the tailing vehicle was hit by the lorry. An Assistant Sub Inspector of Police sustained injuries. His hand was fractured,” the official said.

A senior BJP leader noted that the minister may have reacted in panic as the lorry hit a vehicle that was just behind his car. “Anyone could react in panic when they they were so close to a vehicle that was hit. For the last two and half decades there has been a threat perception to Hegde. His political mentor Dr C Chittaranjan, who was a BJP MLA of Bhatkal, was shot dead at his house in 1996. In later years Bhatkal Talulk BJP president Timma Naik was also murdered and even today there is no trace of murderers. After these incidents, there has been threat perception to Hegde. Even last month, his vehicle was involved in an accident when he was travelling to the airport. This could have made him panic,” the leader explained.

Accident site listed as black spot

The site where Anantkumar Hegde’s escort vehicle met with an accident on April 17, has been listed as one among 40 Black Spots on National Highway in Haveri district. The stretch has an average accident rate of five major ones in a year.