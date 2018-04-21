BENGALURU: Maintaining his stand against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), actor Prakash Raj said that BJP and any party with communal ideology, is dangerous for the country. However, he said that his comment on the party was with an exception to former prime minister A B Vajapayee.

The actor rubbished claims of his entry into politics following his recent meeting with JD(S) chief H D Devegowda. “Recently, when K C Chandrashekar came here, he asked me to accompany him during his meeting with Devegowda. But, I am not joining any party. I will not enter politics. I had to clarify some issues with JD(S) members, about their support to BJP after elections in the future as they say they are secular,” he explained.

Talking about the present political scenario, Raj said, “I request the leaders of the other two parties in the state not to sell themselves to a communal party. If they stop fighting, people will be quick to judge.”