UDUPI: BJP candidate for Udupi assembly constituency K Raghupathi Bhat said he would focus on the party's development agenda to seek votes.

Exuding confidence that he would win the election this time as he had been visiting the voters at their doorsteps since January month, Bhat said he is reassured that controversies surrounding him over his wife's alleged suicide and sleaze video of him that went viral are the closed chapters.

Addressing a press conference at the district BJP office on Saturday, Bhat said it is only because that some equations had to be dealt with, the party ticket was announced to him lately, he said.

Further speaking Bhat said he will be filing his nomination papers on April 23 after a party workers' convention to be held on the same day in Chittaranjan Circle in the city at 10 am.

"There are many works to be done in the constituency as Late Dr V S Acharya's vision for Udupi needs to be accomplished," he said while recalling the development works taken up by him when he was the MLA in 2004 and 2008.

Bhat also said PM Narendra Modi will arrive in Udupi on May 1 and participate in the party workers' convention.

"I am fortunate that Modi will seek vote for the party and his arrival will give a big boost to the party's electoral fortune," Bhat said. Further, Bhat said he would meet the pontiffs of all the eight mutts in Udupi and seek their blessings.

"I will seek blessings from Shiroor seer also and request him to withdraw from contesting the election. BJP has always been with Sri Krishna Mutt of Udupi whenever some people tried to create trouble for the mutt," Bhat added.