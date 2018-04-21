Bengaluru: Altogether 488 people from across Karnakata, who were victims of real estate frauds to the tune of Rs 1110 crore carried out by Sachin Nayak and his 8 partners three years ago, held a silent protest on Saturday outside the CID office demanding their arrest.

The protestors, under the banner of Ekadanta Association, one of a handful of organisations formed by the victims, gathered from 9.30 am to 12 noon to highight their plight.

Amounts ranging between Rs One lakh and Rs 65 lakh were handed over by the public to Nayak and his associates since August 2015 towards construction of flats and sites in three of the companies floated by him in Bengaluru, said Association president B K Sharmila.” Anywhere between 8,000 and 9,000 families are said to have lost nearly Rs 1,110 crore by transferring the cash to him,” she says. However, the CID told Express earlier that the duped amount totalled only Rs 700 crore.

A total of 82 cases are pending against Nayak, his present and former wives Mandeep Kaur, Disha Chaudhary and Muzumdur Sharthaparni, and directors Jithendra Kumar Pradhan, Mapal Singh, Latheesh, Shal Kumar and Lokesh. TCS Constructions Limited, Dreamz Infra and Gruha Kalyan were the firms through which money was collected.

The CID which took over the case in March 2017 got the bail granted to Naik cancelled over a month ago.

Representatives of the protestors later met the Inspector General of Police, Economic Offences Wing, Hemant Nimbalkar, and submitted a memorandum.