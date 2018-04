BENGALURU: The second list of candidates announced by Janata Dal (Secular) has many politicians who have hopped from various parties after they were denied tickets.

Senior leader PGR Sindhia who is holding one of the top positions in JD(S) will be contesting from Basavakalyana assembly constituency in Bidar district. Sindhia had contested assembly election 2013 with JD(S) ticket, but he was later supporting Congress. Only in October 2017, he had rejoined JD(S).

Actor turned politician Shashikumar who was keen to contest from Molakalmuru was denied a Congress ticket. Recently, he joined JD(S) and he has been given ticket to contest from Hosadurga assembly constituency.

Academician and former MLA Hemachandra Sagar was not given ticket to contest from BJP in Chickpet assembly constituency. He will now contest on JD(S) ticket for the same assembly constituency. In 2008, Hemachandra Sagar won as BJP MLA from Chickpet assembly election.

Former BBMP councillor G H Ramachandra who has been supporting BJP all these days had his eyes set on Rajarajeshwarinagar assembly constituency. After he learnt his name was not in the BJP's list, he joined JD(S) recently along with his son Jagadish and actress Amulya who is his daughter-in-law. He has been given ticket from RR Nagar and he will be contesting against sitting MLA Munirathna from Congress.

Some of the other names include Jedrahalli Krishnappa who has several criminal cases against him, JD(S) councillor from Jagajeevanaramnagar assembly constituency Seema's husband Althaf and others.

WHO ALL GOT THE TICKET TO CONTEST ?

KAGWAD : Mogannanavar

KUDACHI(SC): Rajendraannappa Haihole

HUKKERI: MB Patil

GOKAK: KariyappaLakshmanTalwar

YAMKANAMARDI (ST): Shankar Barmagasthi

BELGAUM UTTAR: Dharmaraj

KHANAPUR: Nasir Bhagvan

SAUNDATTI: D.F.Patil

MUDHOL(SC): Shankar Naik

JAMKHANDI: Sadashivamaruti Kalaal

BILGI: Sangappa Tandgal

HUNGUND: Shivannagoundi

MUDDEBIHAL: Mangaladevi Biradar

DEVARHIPPARGI: Rajugowda Patil

SEDAM: Sunitha

BASAVAKALYAN: PGR Sindhya

BHALKI: PrakashKandre

AURAD (SC): Dhanaji Jadav

RAICHUR RURAL (ST): Ravi Patil

RAICHUR: Mahantesh Patil

GANGAWATI: Kariyanna Sangati

KOPPAL: Sayyed

RON: Ravi Doddameti

NARGUND: Girish Patil

RAJARAJESHWARI NAGAR: G H Ramachandra

MALLESHWARAM: Madhusudhan

C.V. RAMAN NAGAR(SC): Ramesh

SHANTI NAGAR: Sridhar Reddy

RAJAJI NAGAR: Jedarahalli Krishnappa

CHAMRAJPET: Altaf

CHICKPET: Hemchandra Sagar

JAYANAGAR: Tanveer Ahmad

BANGALORE SOUTH: R Prabhakar Reddy

CHANNAPATNA: HD Kumaraswamy

MANDYA: M Srinivas

MOODABIDRI: Amarnath Shetty

NANJANGUD(SC): Dayananda

HANUR: Manjunath

BOMMANAHALLI: N. Somshekar

KANAKAPURA: Narayanagowda

AFJALPUR: Govind Bhat

KALGHATG: Nimbanna

SHIGGAON: Ashok Bevinamarad

HADAGALLI(SC): Putresh

HAGARIBOMMANAHALL1 (SC): S. Krishna Naik

KAMPLI(ST): B Narayanappa

SIRUGUPPA(ST): GK Hanumanthappa

BELLARY (ST): Thayanna

BELLARY CITY: lqbal Ahmad

HOSADURGA: Shashikumar

JAGALUR(ST): Devendrappa

DAVANAGERE NORTH: Vaddanahalli Shivashankar

DAVANAGERE SOUTH: Amanulla Khan

KUNDAPURA: Tekkatte Prakahshetty

TARIKERE: Shivashankarappa

GAURIBIDANUR: Narasimhamurthy