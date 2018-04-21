BENGALURU: The much-talked about assembly constituencies — Badami and Varuna — are missing from the BJP's third list of 59 candidates that was announced on Friday. BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa's son is likely to take on Chief Minister's son in Varuna, while BJP is waiting for Siddaramaiah's decision to contest from the two seats before announcing its candidate from Badami. In Chamundeshwari, the BJP has named Gopal Rao, party's national executive member, as its candidate. Rao, who is associated with the RSS since the Jan Sangh days, has twice served as the president of BJP Chamundeshwari assembly constituency unit and secretary of Mysuru district rural unit of the party.

However, sources said, he lacks the winability factor and has been fielded to help the JD (S), which is expected to give a tough fight to Siddaramaiah. Sources said M Appanna, a strong Nayaka leader who had twice contested from same constituency had managed to get 40,000 votes once, would have been a better choice. But, the party was wary of his ability to split the community votes as that would help the Congress. On Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and JD (S) candidate G T Deve Gowda on Friday filed their nomination papers from Chamundeshwari.

Return of the Reddys

Ballari Reddys, who had played an important role in formation of the BJP government in the state in 2008, seem to have returned to the party fold with full force. In the third list, the party has named mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy's brother Karunakar Reddy as its candidate from Harapanahalli in Ballari district. In the first list, the party had named Gali Somashekar Reddy as its candidate from Ballari and Reddy brothers' close friend B Sriramulu as its candidate from Molakalmuru in Chitradurga. Only Janardhan Reddy, who is facing cases related to illegal mining and transportation of iron ore, has been left out. BJP president Amit Shah had stated that the party has connection with him. However, Janardhan Reddy too is actively working for BJP candidates in Chitradurga.

Gopalakrishna gets ticket

N Y Gopalakrishna, who left the Congress and joined the BJP on Friday, has been named as the party candidate from Kudligi (ST) assembly segment. According to a BJP leader, after Anand Singh and Nagendra joined the Congress, the BJP was looking for strong leaders in the district and they convinced Gopalakrishna to join the party and contest the election. While former MLA K Raghupathi Bhat has made a come back with the party offering him a ticket from Udupi, former minister V Somanna's son Dr. Arun Somanna ( Arsikere), actor Saikumar (Bagepalli), senior BJP leader Ramchandra Gowda's son Saptagiri Gowda (Gandhi Nagar), and former minister S A Ramadas (Krishnaraja) have been given tickets. Some BJP leaders in Mysuru had urged the party not to give ticket to Ramadas.

Candidate changed

In the first list, the BJP had announced former MLA Y Sampangi as its candidate from KGF. However, it has now been given to his daughter and Zilla Panchayat member S Ashwini. Sampangi was convicted in a corruption case and the same is pending before the High Court. The party changed the candidate to avoid any embarrassment as the opposition will make that an issue, sources said.

Remaining names in two days

BJP has not announced its candidates from 11 assembly constituencies, including two from Bengaluru - BTM layout and Yeshwanthpur. S Prakash, BJP Spokesperson said the remaining names will be announced in the next two days. BJP is yet to announce its candidates for Badami, Bhadravati, Sidlaghatta, Yeshwantpur, BTM Layout, Ramanagar, Kanakapura, Belur, Hassan, Sakleshpur, and Varuna.