Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offers puja at the Chamundeshwari temple before filing nomination papers in Mysuru on Friday | Udayshankar S

BENGALURU: JD(S) leader G T Deve Gowda, who is pitted against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari constituency, went to the returning officer's office on Friday to file his nomination papers for the coming assembly polls. He, however, sat in the returning officer's chamber waiting for the clock to strike an 'auspicious hour' to complete the formalities.

This belief in rituals is not limited to him. Following astrologers' advice, politicians cutting across party lines wait for such an hour to file their papers.

Friday, being the Vyshaaka Masa Panchami (the fifth day of the second month of the Hindu calender), was considered favourable.

Several leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and MLA G T Deve Gowda from Chamundeshwari, former CM H D Kumaraswamy from Ramanagara and Channapattana, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy from BTM Layout, Kumar Bangarappa from Soraba and former Mayor Padmavathi from Rajajinagar, picked Friday.

Siddaramaiah, who is generally projected as a 'not-so-God-fearing' person, offered poojas at three temples — oora devru at Siddaramayyanahundi (in his native village), Chamundeshwari Temple and Kote Anjaneya Temple located at the north gate of Mysuru Palace.

"This is the tradition and belief we follow. Though I did not seek anyone's suggestion, my family members did and based on what they said, I chose Friday,'' Ramalinga Reddy told The New Indian Express.

Noted astrologer S K Jain agreed Friday (April 20, 2018) was indeed propitious. It was the fifth day of Shukla Paksha (fortnight after a no moon day). "Victory is sure for those who follow the time as per astrology. Being Friday, one has to do Devistuthi (worship the Goddess) and it is considered auspicious. Those who do this will lead the race and they will not face any hurdle. It is not just for Hindus, even for Muslims Friday is said to be auspicious," he said.

But many candidates fear that the election day falls on Amavaasya — which is considered inauspicious.

"Some of them are doing poojas as per the advice of their astrologers. Some of them are even performing homas and a few are performing special poojas at temples on a daily basis," a Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, traffic snarls were witnessed outside several returning officers' office on Friday as candidates, accompanied by their supporters, had come to file their papers.

BOX

Common practices

* Candidates do not wear black or use black pen while filing nomination papers

* File their papers keeping their documents pointing to the north

* Wear a ring with their birthstone

* Wait for the auspicious time

BOX

Who filed today

*Siddaramiah and G T Deve Gowda from Chamundeshwari assembly constituency

* H D Kuaraswamy from Ramanagara and Channapatna

* H D Revanna from Holenarasipura

* Ramalinga Reddy from BTM Layout

* Suresh Kumar (BJP) - Rajajinagar

* Padmvathi (Congress)- Rajajinagar