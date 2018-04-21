MANGALURU: The Muslim Central Committee, a prominent body of Muslims in undivided Dakshina Kannada, has demanded the resignation of Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti over Kathua rape and murder case.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Committee chairman and former MLC K S Mohammed Masood severely condemned the Kathua and Unnao rape and murders.

He said the investigation into these cases should be speeded up, two BJP MLAs who supported the Kathua incident should be sacked and the culprits should be awarded capital punishment.

Also, he demanded action against Bar Association which tried to come in way of Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat who is arguing for Kathua rape victim who is an eight-year-old girl.

Masood came down heavily on J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti alleging that she is indulged in politics over the issue instead of taking immediate and stern action against the culprits. He demanded her immediate resignation and also sought the intervention of President of India in the case.

He also condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not condemning the heinous crimes against women. "United Nations General Secretary and World Bank leaders condemning the incident has led India to hang its head in shame. Even veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan who is the brand ambassador of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padao' movement has condemned the incident," pointed out Masood.

The committee has urged all political parties and organisations to strive for peace and not to heed to any rumours over the issue that may lead to violence.