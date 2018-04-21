MYSURU: The ‘Justice for Kathua rape victim’ rally called by several like-minded organisations in the city on Friday in protest against the sexual assault and murder of a minor in Jammu and Kashmir turned violent as the protesters allegedly went on a rampage, forcing the police to impose prohibitory orders.

The police had to cane them and also lob tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. Barring a police inspector, who suffered head injuries in stone pelting, no civilians were hurt in the incident.

According to Udaygiri police personnel, the trouble erupted in the afternoon when hundreds of two-wheelers took out a rally on Azeez Sait Double Road in Udaygiri, calling for bandh in the wake of sexual assault.

In no time, some of them took to stone pelting, mainly targeting the name board of Jan Aushad Kendra, a generic drug store with a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Tent Circle at Kyatamaranahalli.

The police who learnt about the incident rushed a platoon of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) personnel to the spot.

It was at that time, when inspector Anil Kumar attached to Vijayanagar who was leading the auxiliary force on foot was hit by a stone on his forehead.Meanwhile, Mysuru and Kodagu MP Prathap Simha arrived at the spot to instil confidence among the right wing activists who are in good numbers at Kyatamaranahalli. According to preliminary investigation, it is suspected to be a pre-mediated act as the timing of the rally that was taken out from several parts of the city coincided with the filing of nomination by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Kyataramaranahalli which is infamous for communal clashes in the past, had witnessed a tense situation after the murder of RSS activist Raju on March 13, 2016.