TUMAKURU: The projection of CM Siddaramaiah as undisputed Kuruba community leader seems to be affecting the poll prospects of community leaders of other parties. Two BJP Kuruba leaders have decided to withdraw from the fray.

District Kuruba Sangha chief

B K Manjunath

District Kuruba Sangha president B K Manjunath whose name featured in the BJP’s second list as candidate for Sira has written a letter to former chief minister and BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa, expressing his disinterest in contesting the polls. “I was informed to collect ‘B’ form over phone from the party office in Bengaluru. After holding a discussion with my family, I decided to withdraw,” he said.

He had contested the 2013 assembly polls and garnered over 25,000 voters against Law Minister T B Jayachandra. “This time, the consolidation of Kuruba votes will help the law minister and it might be the reason for Manjunath refusing the ticket,” observed a party Kuruba leader. In his place, backward Golla community leader C M Nagaraj would be given ticket, a source said.

M R Hulinaykar who was announced as candidate for Madhugiri against ST Nayaka leader and Congress MLA K N Rajanna, had also refused to contest. He had unsuccessfully contested the MLC polls from local bodies last year in which division of AHINDA votes helped JD(S)’ BEML Kanatharaju. The veteran leader who became MLC when in JD(S) was a staunch supporter of the CM but joined the BJP later.