MANGALURU: A music school in Puttur began its 25-hour marathon music programme to mark its silver jubilee celebrations on Saturday after the High Court cleared the cloud of uncertainty over the programme in the light of elections.

Sunaada Sangeetha Kala Shale had approached the High Court after the local Circle Police Inspector did not permit the music school to use loud speakers between 10 pm and 6 am, apparently in view of election model code of conduct and in view of restrictions on using loudspeakers during night time.

Finally, the court ordered that the petitioner can be permitted to use the loudspeaker provided they keep the noise pollution within the limits of 10 dB(A) to 75 dB(A).