BENGALURU: Continuing its efforts to woo voters using technology, Congress on Saturday launched an augmented reality app called CM Talks. The app will help Siddaramaiah to 'directly' reach out to a large number of people with his messages, according to Congress leaders.

Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal on Saturday launched the mobile application which can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Once mobile users download the app developed by a Hyderabad-based firm, they have to scan a QR code on posters to see Siddaramaiah's videos.

New videos will be updated every day. In one such video, the CM is talking about his government's initiatives to help farmers, including loan waiver, irrigation schemes and minimum support prices for agricultural produces.

However, by Saturday evening only 61 people had downloaded the app.