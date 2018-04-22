Clockwise from top: At Viveka Tribal Centre for Learning located at Hosahalli, children engage in sports and fun activities apart from learning tailoring and a range of life skills; ragi mudde being prepared for the children; children spending some leisure time on the premises | K RATHNA

MYSURU: As you enter the premises of this residential school, what strikes you is the open spaces. The school follows an outdoor approach—it has open classrooms-- no windows or doors but rather large square openings. And sometimes classes are held in the open. This is to make the tribal children learning here connect with nature...like they would in their forest abode.

The children though shy give a warm welcome. It being a Sunday, some children are learning skills like tailoring and some are singing merrily. Nanjnadaswamy, a Physical Education Teacher, says with a smile that some children are naughty. “They had put a non-poisonous snake in my pocket once.”

Welcome to Viveka Tribal Centre for Learning located at Hosahalli in HD Kote taluk, Mysuru district. Hundreds of indigenous tribes living on the border of Bandipur and Nagarahole National Park are slowly moving towards civil society, thanks to the Center’s initiative. Started in 1991, the Center for Learning, a unit of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement, is giving a new lease of life to the tribal children by bringing them into the mainstream through education and thereby making them self-reliant.

This residential school believes that ‘the goal of education is to provide joyful, experiential and child-centred learning, focusing on appropriate vocal training’. In all, 295 children (Class 1 to 10), belonging to various tribes like Jenu Kuruba, Soliga, Yerava, Kadu Kuruba / Betta Kuruba, Paniya, Eruliga are studying in the residential school. Most of them are neglected, orphan children. The boys and girls are provided with separate hostel facilities.

The school has well-equipped laboratories, library, indoor and outdoor sports facilities.

One period is set aside for Agriculture for classes 5 to 10. A teacher tells them how to grow vegetables. They are introduced to the different types of soil and and are taught what crops can be grown. The students have developed a papaya farm on their own. They are also growing jackfruit, mango, pomegranate and chiku. They get lessons in nutrition while eating the fruit. The children are also taught to weigh the vegetables, price them as per the market rate and enter the figures in a ledger, This technique has helped them to understand the use of maths in real life.

The children are also introduced to basic technology –electronics and mechanics. Every Saturday a class on cleanliness is held. A mobile health van visits the Center once a week where children undergo regular health checkup. .A medical store has been set up on the premises, which provides first aid .

Despite the school’s warm approach, it usually is a challenge to get the tribal children admitted to the school. The staff of SVYM go in search of the indigenous tribes every year during March-April. Sometimes tribal children studying in the school accompany them, and help to convince parents. At first, the teachers win the confidence of the tribal people, and later convince them to visit a school. After a school visit, the parents are counselled and are convinced to send their wards to the school. Presently the children from about 60 tribal hamlets are studying at the school. The entire expenditure of these children is borne by the NGO.

Kumar, Principal of the tribal school for the past 18 years, says: “Bringing the children to the school and making them to stay here is a big challenge. Inculcating discipline is yet another challenge. If their respect is hurt, they leave the school. If a boy decides to return to the hamlet, all the children of his community follow him. Convincing them to come back is another tough task.”

However, students seem to be happy. “Usually, most of our community people migrate to cities for jobs. I will take up farming. I am learning different pest control techniques and how to increase yield amongst many other things. I want to motivate my community people to engage in agriculture, and prevent migration,” says Baby, a 9th standard student, who belongs to Kadu Kuruba community.