MADIKERI: Six labourers were injured when an under-construction bridge being built across Kakatte river at Pandikadavu in Srimangala police station limits collapsed on Saturday.

The labourers were working on slabs of the bridge when the weak centring unable to withstand the load, collapsed. The labourers, all from North India, fell down from a height of 35 feet. Some of them even got partially buried in the wreckage and were pulled out.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital by the locals who rushed to the spot after learning about the mishap. Out of six, three have suffered serious injuries in back, legs and hands. Rajendra, a contractor from Somwarpet had got the contract of the bridge.

Sources said neither the contractor nor any supervisor was present at the construction site when the mishap occurred. Srimangala police are investigating the case.