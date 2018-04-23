BENGALURU: In a development that has surprised many in the BJP, the party has denied ticket to state BJP president BS Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra to contest from Varuna assembly segment in Mysuru.

After getting a green signal from the party high command, Vijayendra had started campaigning in the constituency.

However, on Monday, Yeddyurappa announced that his son Vijayendra is not contesting from Varuna. The announcement led to angry reaction from the party workers, who threw chairs and created a ruckus at the party event. They were demanding that the party give ticket to Vijayendra, who has managed to create a momentum in favour of BJP in the constituency.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra is the Congress candidate in Varuna.

The BJP has announced its candidates for all constituencies, except Varuna and Badami. Sources said in Varuna, the party is contemplating fielding former IPS officer L Revannaasiddaiah, who resigned from Congress last week. The party is expected to announce names of its candidates for Varuna and Badami by today evening.