NEW DELHI: The BJP today released its fourth list of seven candidates for the May 12 Karnataka Assembly polls.

With today's announcement, the BJP has declared its nominees for 220 seats for the polls to the 224-member state Assembly but has withheld the names of its candidates for seats such as Varuna, from where the son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is contesting on a Congress ticket.

BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Vijayendra was seen as a likely candidate from the seat but the party ruled out his name today.

The saffron party is making an all-out bid to oust the Congress government from the state.

The counting of the votes will be done on May 15.