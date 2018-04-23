CHITRADURGA: Even as the rocky landscape burns with rising temperatures, people in the village of JJ Halli congregate at the weekly santhe (marketplace) to discuss the fate of their wilting crops as water has been released too late from the Gayatri Reservoir. People in the backward village of Javagundanahalli in Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district have to bear acute water shortage just like other taluks in this district. For decades, people here have been waiting for the Upper Bhadra project to fructify but they realise it may remain just a dream.

With a population of 2,500, most people in this village are either farm labourers, petty traders or involved in beedi rolling.

The vegetable and fruit sellers here are a disheartened lot. The poor quality of watermelons and bananas has been fetching half the usual price. Chandramma says that half of their fruit yield had gone to waste as they did not get even the minimum amount of water.

Sanna Ranga, a petty trader, says the villagers here are into growing coconut, arecanut and banana. However, with lack of irrigation facilities it has been tough for farmers this season. “There is not much work available for farmers as most government schemes such as the Rojgar Yojana have not helped anybody in the village," he said.

Lack of basic facilities

There is a sizable population of SCs in the neighboring village of Kenchanhalli. However, many of them claim that they are deprived even of the basic facilities. A farm labourer Sanakariyappa says, “I earn Rs 250-Rs 300 per day. We are a family of four and have to sustain on Rs 10,000 per month as I usually find work digging pits in fields for 15-20 days. But neither do I have a BPL card nor do I receive any benefits. To get one document signed, officials ask for money. And about our legislator, the lesser said, the better."

The situation is pretty much the same in many of the remote villages in Chitradurga. People here complain that hardly any work has been done to improve roads, availability of water and power.

An angry youngster Devaraj shouts at this reporter and says, “No work has been done in the right way. The Congress MLA claims work has been completed, but the water does not flow into our fields."

However, some people in the village beg to differ.

Mohammed Ilyas of JJ Halli says that a lot of work has been done in Siddaramaiah’s tenure for minorities and SCs, STs. He adds, “A lot of work has been done… They have provided loans under various schemes and money under Shaadi Bhagya among other subsidies."

Upper Bhadra dream

Many people in the area are dependent on coconut farming here but unfortunately one-and-a-half lakh coconut trees have dried up in the region. A political activist questions this move and ask why people are growing such a crop that needs a lot of water in a place that has zero irrigation facility. “People should go for ragi, jowar and other millets and not water consuming crops.

“While every leader uses this as an election gimmick, the Upper Bhadra project is a false dream," says Srinivas, a graduate looking for a job.

However, Avinash, a political watcher from Hosadurga, says that with Chitradurga district receiving less rainfall, it is necessary to bring in water from Bhadra. 70 per cent of people in this district are dependent on rains except for Vedavati.

As far as the Upper Bhadra Project is concerned, an irrigation official adds, “This time, maximum work has been completed between Ajampura and Hosadurga – channels and tunnels stretching to kilometers have been dug up and works completed. However, works were delayed as land acquisition was a big issue especially in forest lands and that delayed the project. After the elections, people in Hosadurga at least may see water from Lakkavali. 150-200 tanks in Hosadurga alone will be recharged this year and may solve the perennial problem of water shortage in this taluk.

Having a mixed population of Muslims as also Vokkaligas and Gollas

Javed, a fruit merchant, adds, “We will look at the candidates’ worth and only then cast our votes. There is corruption prevailing at every level and this is what kills an individual, especially a family which has a sole earning member.”

If the historic, fortified town of Chitradurga receives hundreds of tourists and youngsters to climb the seven tiered fort in the blazing sun, the series of windmills right from Hiriyur onwards attracts the wondering gaze of interested onlookers that supplement the power supply. However, complaints pour in from every section and the story is the same - neglect in works be it road, water or power.

Coconut farmers hit the most

