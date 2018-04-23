MYSURU: In a clear case of moral policing, that was now restricted to coastal districts, a nursing student who was walking along with a friend from a different community was allegedly assaulted and issued a murder threat on Saturday.

The youth identified as Jagannath is a nursing student, who is deputed at a reputed corporate hospital on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road for the past one month. In his complaint to N R police, Jagannath alleged that he was walking along with his friend, a girl, on the ring road near the hospital about 4.30 pm, when three strangers came on a two-wheeler. They waylaid him and outrightly abused him for accompanying the girl belonging to their community. They assaulted him and issued a murder threat before fleeing from the spot.

When contacted, DCP (Law and order) N Vishnuvardhan told The New Indian Express, “Both the youth and the girl are nursing students. Initially, the victim was reluctant to file a complaint. However, we insisted on doing so, to nip such incidents in the bud.”