KARWAR:Union minister and Uttara Kannada MP Anant Kumar Hegde received threat calls from an internet number to his landline in the wee hours on Sunday n Sirsi of Uttara Kannada district.

In this regard, minister's personal assistant Suresh Shetty has lodged police complaint with Sirsi New Market Police station on Sunday and police have register the case.

According to the complaint, an unknown person called Hegde's mobile number from internet number at 2.17 am, but Hegde did not recieved the call. Around 2.20 am minister's landline number rang and his wife recieved the call. The caller who spoke in Hindi asked 'who is speaking',but she disconnected the call.

Third time, Hegde recieved call and the unknown person spoke in Kannada and asked "Are you Anant Kumar Hegde?" Minister replied yes, unknown person said, "Are you a big leader? We will cut down your head and make your body into pieces", and they scolded with bad words.

Uttara Kannada SP Vinayak Patil confirmed the threat calls to Hegde and said they are investigating the issue.