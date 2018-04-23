MANGALURU:Beach authorities cordoned off visitors from the waters during the weekend to avoid casualties during the high period (16-19 sec) swell waves hit the area of the west coast on Saturday and Sunday.

Lifeguards employed by the beach at Tannirbavi used whistles to pull the crowd away from the waters on Saturday. While on Sunday they cordoned off the whole area as the sea began to grow rougher.

At Panambur Beach, lifeguards who are experienced fishermen informed the beach development authority there about the rough seas well before intimation from the ocean information services, and ensured precautionary measures to avoid loss of life.

The lifeguards at Tannirbavi made radio announcements since 11 am on Sunday asking people to stay away from the water completely. “It get difficult to manage the visitors who refuse to listen to instructions, and put their lives at risk. Hence on Sunday we kept them away from the water totally, after instructions from higher authorities,” said Pradeep Kumar, Tannirbavi life guard.

At Panambur however, lifeguards made arrangements for rough seas well in advance. “We stopped all recreational activities like banana boat rides and others and our jet-skis were put on guard for rescue. Visitors were kept away from the water completely during the evenings, when it is difficult to monitor a large crowd. Our lifeguards were ready when the sea was rough on April 19,” said Yathish Baikampady, CEO Panambur Beach Tourism and Develo­p­ment Project (PBTDP).