A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa declared that his son won't contest from Varuna constituency in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, B Y Vijayendra has been made the general secretary of BJP Yuva morcha. Following the massive protests by his followers in Mysuru on Monday and Tuesday, the BJP has now declared that Vijayendra will campaign for all candidates in the old Mysuru region.

Congratulations to Shri BY Vijayendra on his appointment as State General Secretary, Yuva Morcha. His addition will greatly boost the party cadre and strengthen our organisation in the Old Mysuru region.



He will be campaigning extensively for candidates in the Old Mysuru region. — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 24, 2018

Vijayendra has been given charge of Mysuru region and will work for the party along with three other general secretaries Tammesh Gowda, Basavraj Yakanji and Tejaswi Soorya who are in charge of Chikkaballapur, Bagalkot and Bengaluru reapectively. The expectation of Varuna becoming a battle of sons where Vijayendra would take on Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra head on came crashing down on Monday after B S Yeddyurappa announced that his son won't contest from Varuna.



The BJP has been clear about Vijayendra campaigning for its candidates in Mysuru region essentially removing him from the race for tickets officially.