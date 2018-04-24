NAGAMANGALA (MANDYA): Summer worsens water shortage in Mandya’s Nagamangala taluk. Residents of 36 villages and hamlets say that they do not have water to bathe or even for use in lavatories. But, this won’t be a poll issue, say political observers. Voters may crib and complain to campaigning netas, but will settle for money and goodies, they say.

Ironically, these goodies and money giveaways are funded by illegal mining activities that are depleting groundwater levels and causing the water crisis, they say.

In this Vokkaliga-dominated taluk, borewells have dried up and the water-supply department is sending in tankers. This has been the situation for the past four years.

Sarojamma, from Toremavinakere village, is furious that the tanker comes only once in four days. “Don’t talk to me about water problem. It has been a struggle for the past four months. My family members have given up their daily baths since we only get 10 pots of water for four days.”

Residents in Nagamangala head to another village for water

village for water | Express

Sarojamma says that she is waiting for poll candidates to come calling. She had raised this issue with Cheluvaraya Swamy in 2013, but little has changed. Swamy, who had contested on a JD(S) ticket last term and had won, will contest on a Congress ticket this time. “I will ask him again, and tell Suresh Gowda (the present JD(S) candidate),” she says. Both candidates belong to Vokkaliga community.

Chenne Gowda, a resident, says that women usually raise this issue with politicians but “voting will be done based on who pays more”. He says, “Villagers forget the problems when money reaches their hands."

Raveendranath, a social activist, says that water crisis is severe here but it has never been a poll issue. “Money talks the loudest here,” he says. “This money comes to politicians from illegal mining activities, which are depleting the groundwater levels and causing severe water crisis in this taluk.”

The current mood favours JD(S) as Cheluvaraya Swamy “betrayed” Kumaraswamy and Deve Gowda. Villagers agree with this sentiment, saying Swamy did wrong by leaving the party to embrace Congress. But this disloyalty will matter little on polling day, says Raveendranath, who adds that money will be the deciding factor.