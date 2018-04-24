BELAGAVI: The BJP is said to have decided to field B Sriramulu, MP and close aide of mining baron G Janardhana Reddy against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Badami.

Though the party is yet to make an official announcement, sources said that Sriramulu will file his nomination in Badami between 12 noon and 1 pm on Tuesday. In the afternoon, Siddaramaiah will also be filing the nomination. Both the parties are expected to gather large crowds and Badami is all set to witness the mega fight of two leaders. Tuesday is the last date for filing nomination.

Sriramulu will be accompanied by Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers H N Ananth Kumar and former CM Jagadish Shettar. State ministers from Congress will be accompanying Siddaramaiah during the filing of nomination.