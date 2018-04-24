He had filed nomination as 'rebel candidate' on April 17; after change in Vijayendra's candidature, he emerges lucky

MYSURU: Ending speculations, BJP rebel candidate Thotadappa Basavaraj on Tuesday filed his nomination as official nominee from Varuna for the forthcoming assembly elections scheduled to be held on May 12.

Basavaraj was handed over 'B form' by the party a few minutes before the nomination process came to an end at 3 pm, thus paving the way for his contest in the constituency that assumes significance for many reasons.

Though the name of Basavaraj, a hotelier in T Narsipur, was doing rounds ever since B Y Vijayendra, son of state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa was denied ticket on Monday afternoon, it was the name of former DGP L Revannasiddaiah that had come into picture again as a probable candidate for having unsuccessfully contested twice against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Chamundeshwari and Varuna as Congress and BJP candidates in 2004 and 2008 assembly elections.

Two days ago, Revannasiddaiah had quit the Congress, but had denied plans to join any party. Finally, Basavaraj emerged lucky for having been involved in organisational works of the party for the past three decades. Basavaraj was the founder secretary of Akhila Bharateeya Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP), T Narsipur unit, in 1980 and had been seeking ticket since 2008.

Basavaraj had revolted against Vijayendra

Incidentally, it was Basavaraj who had raised a banner of revolt and had announced his resignation from the party in protest against the sudden entry of Vijayendra in Varuna. Basavaraj who had been seeking a ticket to contest the elections ever since Varuna was born out of Chamundeshwari post-delimitation in 2008, had even sat on protest in 2013, seeking a ticket. However, following the intervention of party leaders, he had decided to wait till the next elections.

When it became certain that Vijayendra will most likely to get the ticket, he had decided to contest as BJP rebel and had filed his papers on April 17 when the nomination process began.

In the changed circumstances, when Basavaraj eventually emerged as the party's choice on Tuesday, he filed another nomination in three sets with 'B form' on the instructions of Yeddyurappa and the BJP Mysuru district rural committee president and former MLA Kote Shivanna.

Basavaraj told Express, "Though paucity of time to reach out to voters is an issue with 18 days left for the polls, I have been in constant touch with people of the constituency and was actively involved in organising many conventions. Moreover, it's my maiden electoral battle and will put all my best to tilt the victory, with many leaders already in touch with me."