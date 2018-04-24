MANDYA: In a major political development, the Congress high command on Tuesday decided to field Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga in Mandya assembly constituency.

The high command was left in the lurch after sitting MLA and veteran actor M H Ambareesh refused to collect 'B' form, alleging that he was "ill-treated" by CM Siddaramaiah by dropping him from the cabinet.

Although Minister K J George and others called on him and appealed to him to contest and hold talks with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resolve differences, Ambareesh was reluctant for a meeting and raised objection over KPCC working president Dinesh Gundu Rao's statement that survey reports are not in favour of his candidature in Mandya.

This development had put party workers and his fans in a fix as they have appealed to him to change his decision and enter the fray. Meanwhile, Amaravathi Chandrashekar, former minister Athmananda, H V Ramu and Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga had stepped up lobbying for the ticket and were confident that they would get a call.

Chandrashekar was confident that Ambareesh would recommend his name to the Congress high command. However, Ambareesh was tight-lipped over suggesting any name. This confusion helped Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga, a strong follower of former minister N Chaluvarayaswamy who prevailed upon D K Shiva Kumar, get the ticket.

Ravikumar said he is thankful to Ambareesh for putting Mandya on development track with "too many programmes". He said efforts will be made to convince Ambareesh to campaign for him in the next couple of days.

"I will take leaders and party workers into confidence," he added. A procession was taken out by party workers and his supporters before filing nomination papers in Mandya.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Amarathavathi Chandrashekar and his family members were in tears. They alleged Ambareesh has betrayed them by not recommending Chandrashekar's name and claimed they would have mobilised resources for the polls.

Swamy, a Congress worker, said the decision of Ambareesh has disappointed his supporters and fans in the district. "When veterans and many others thrive in state politics, why not Ambareesh with a large following? he asked.